The cyber attack that the airline Air Europa has suffered, and which is causing many customers to have to cancel their bank cards as soon as possible.

Something as simple as being able to book a plane ticket online can become quite a risk, and the same thing has happened to many users who have purchased a ticket through the Air Europa website.

The airline is informing all affected users that they have recently suffered a cyberattack, through which their information on some credit and debit cards has been stolen.

The worst of all is that it is a fairly important attack, given that it is recommending certain customers who have made a purchase through the website Air Europato directly cancel their cards.

They clarify that if the client has not received any type of communication from the company, they should not worry because they are not affected.

In the email to which theobjective has had access, and which users are also sharing on social networks, the airline offers a series of recommendations.

For affected users, they recommend that they identify the debit or credit card used on the Air Europa website. They must then contact their bank and request the cancellation of said card to avoid possible fraudulent use of it.

In addition, they also recommend that they constantly review the movements of their credit cardin case they see any payment that they do not recognize, and they should report it to the State security forces and bodies.

According to them, “there is no evidence that the leak was used to commit any fraud” and that “the detection and rapid intervention of the team to apply the protocol has made it possible to block the security breach and prevent the leak of new data.”

Air Europa clarifies that the data extracted has been exclusively associated with the cards themselves and not with the customers, and that the cybercriminals have not accessed another company database.