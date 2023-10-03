loading…

Russian President Vladimir Putin has the ambition to rule until 2030. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon indicate that he will take part in the presidential elections in 2024. This was reported by the Kommersant newspaper on Tuesday (3/10/2023).

That would pave the way for Kremlin leaders to stay in power until 2030.

As part of the conference in November, officials suspected that Putin might announce that he would take part in elections in March next year, Kommersant reported, citing unnamed sources close to the presidential administration.

The newspaper, one of Russia’s most respected newspapers, said there were other scenarios regarding what Putin might do at the conference and the final decision was his. The Kremlin did not immediately comment.

Putin, who was handed the presidency by Boris Yeltsin on the final days of 1999, has been leader longer than any other Russian ruler since Josef Stalin, surpassing even Leonid Brezhnev’s 18-year tenure.

Although many diplomats, spies and officials expect Putin to remain in power for life, there has been no confirmation of his plans to run in the 2024 presidential election.

Previously, Putin said last month that he would announce his plans only after parliament holds presidential elections – which by law would be in December.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last month that if Putin decided to run, no one would be able to compete with him.

While Putin may not face any competition for votes, the former KGB spy faces the most serious challenge any Kremlin leader has faced since Mikhail Gorbachev grappled with the collapse of the Soviet Union nearly four decades ago.