The arrival of ChatGPT was a turning point for the social perception of Artificial Intelligence. Then more generative AI tools arrived that underpinned the faith in it, but the before and after was marked by ChatGPT.

Almost a year later, with a general consideration of AI quite different than at this point in 2022, we are beginning to see a current that goes a little further: that of body devices, or wearables, based on Artificial Intelligence.

Pendants, clips, glasses

In recent days, several announcements have been combined in this direction. On the one hand there is Rewind, the company that created an almost magical app for macOS making use of several system tools and a strong compression algorithm. It was based on a kind of permanent recording of the screen and then, with text detection, we could locate anything that we had seen on the screen in the past.

With its software product already maturing, it’s up to the hardware, and hence Rewind Pendant is born, a pendant that records everything we say and hear. From there it transcribes, encrypts and stores it on our smartphone.

Imagen: Rewind.

It has also been the turn of Humane, which has spent a lot of time removing the leaves of its enigmatic development and has ended up turning out to be a kind of holographic clip. We place it on the lapel (what happens when we wear a t-shirt?) as if it were a wireless microphone, and at certain times projects key information onto the palm of our hand or some other surface in front of you.

Image: Humane.

Image: Humane.

It is very reminiscent of an ephemeral Google product (I leave it up to you whether these words form a tautology or not): Google Clips, a similar gadget that continuously captured photographs. It was not successful, and it sounds like an illusion that this new clip is going to have a different outcome.

However, its technological development, if it keeps its promises, has interesting aspects. It seems more reasonable to think that it is a company that seeks to be bought and not that it is a company that seeks to have commercial success with its own products. We will see.

The update of an already known product has also arrived, Meta and Ray-Ban glasses, the new Ray-Ban smart glasses (they give up the Stories surname, which could link them too much to a specific use). In addition to improving both video and sound, they have varied their original approach: they are committed to being used more as headphones and also as a camera, both photo and video.

Inside, a Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 especially focused on energy efficiency to allow active use for up to six hours, and an AI aimed at live transcription: when a user makes a live broadcast using these glasses, it will be how they hear the comments they leave in real time.

Image: Meta.

And then there is Tab, another wearable that is defined as a portable AI-based assistant. We wear it as a pendant (it occupies like the stacked AirTag) and we let it record our conversations, not only with other people, but also those we may have with ourselves. It’s not something that many people do perhaps, but it’s supposed that with this device on top of it it has a meaning: letting it listen and remember what we say, even if it’s a brainstorm.

The idea is not so much that it stores transcripts as that it preserves a complete context about us, like a social graph, and understands what we did in the past and what we are supposed to do in the future. Or something like that, because the project is still quite cryptic. The first hundred development units have been sold, but there are still unknowns around them.





Its creator, by the way, is Avi Schiffman, a twenty-year-old boy who three years ago created nCoV2019.live, one of the most consulted information boards worldwide with COVID-19 data. And he turned down eight million dollars for it. Way of living.

Meanwhile, Sam Altman and Jony Ive have held meetings for the development of an upcoming AI-based device. We don’t know if it will be a smartphone or have another more outlandish form factor like the ones presented here, but the union of these two people surely has little parallel in the industry in terms of creative potential.

We will surely see many more proposals along these lines in the coming months. And surely many of them will be dead in a few years, because the technology industry is relentless, but we will remember all of them as the germ of AI that began to be dressed. Of course there were some previous examples, as there were also the LLM before ChatGPT debuted, but it is these who have lit the fuse.

Featured image | Xataka with DALL·E 3.

