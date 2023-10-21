Artificial intelligence has surprised us again with this new illustration of the protagonist of One Piece.

Luffy is one of the best-known anime characters.

The artificial intelligence It is proving day after day to be a graphic tool capable of creating illustrations full of details that allow us to visualize realistic versions of some of our favorite fictional characters, but with it you can also achieve even more creative results and even illustrate really surprising crossovers.

Another widely used functionality consists of showing these fictional characters with a visual style very different from what they originally look like, being unpublished versions of them. The example that we share with you today has ventured precisely into this by creating a version of Luffy from One Piece with an appearance similar to the characters from the Disney Pixar films.

A new way to see one of the best protagonists in anime history

The next illustration generated by an AI tool was seen in a user’s post @TioJimbe on his X (Twitter) account and is the perfect demonstration that Pixar’s visual style would not clash at all with the particular world and the characters that star in what is for many one of the best action animes of all time:

Although the AI ​​has done a great job emulating the signature style of these films, it has been taken certain freedoms when representing Luffy. The most striking has been adding to Luffy a similar necklace used by Portgas D. Ace, our protagonist’s brother. Nor can we ignore that the character has a second straw hat resting on his left shoulder in addition to the one he already has in his head.

In contrast to these additions, visually those elements outside the character have been spectacularly recreated, such as the appearance of the sky or the sea, something that this tool is especially good at. As icing on the cake, the logo of the Disney + platform has been added and a fictitious release date to make the illustration something similar to a promotional poster for a new adaptation.

2023 is being an excellent year for the manga created by Eiichiro Oda. The arrival of Luffy’s Gear 5 to the anime caused a great impact on the internet and the live-action adaptation of One Piece that Netflix has made has caused a rise in popularity which has been considered one of the best mangas in history for years.

