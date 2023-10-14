AI-powered services will soon consume as much as entire nations: In fact, the artificial intelligence industry needs a lot of energymuch more than the traditional applications it is partly replacing.

According to a peer-reviewed study published in the journal Joule, the large AI industries, since OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALL-E, Google’s Bard, Midjourney’s Discord bot and similar entered the public domain, by 2027 they could consume as much energy as a small nation, a country the size of Belgium or the Netherlands.

The study, based on speculative research, therefore not based on actual data, as it was not disclosed by the technology companies, analyzed the pace of growth of AI, the availability of AI chips and the servers needed to support its operation in the coming years . Artificial intelligence requires more powerful hardware than traditional computing activities and consumes much more: using a chatbot could in fact cost us 10 times more energy compared to a simple Google search.

The researcher, a doctoral candidate at the VU Amsterdam School of Business and Economics, predicted that Nvidia will be the main supplier of the AI ​​computing kits required by the industry. Estimating the potential growth and diffusion of this hardware, the researcher predicted that by 2027 the energy consumption of artificial intelligence will range from 85 to 134 terrawatt hours (TWh) each year. This is approximately the amount of electricity used annually by nations such as Belgium o Netherlands. Italy consumed 295.8 TWh in 2022.

And all this net of secondary consumption linked to the operation of “computers” and data centers. The AI ​​systems and linguistic systems with which we interact using the popular chatbots, in fact, require large warehouses full of specialized computers, which consume large quantities of energy and which must also be constantly cooled, often using high-performance systems. high water consumption. For this reason, data centers are often located in areas with an already colder climate.

Danny Quinn, head of Scottish data center company DataVita, described to the BBC the difference in power consumption between a rack containing standard servers and one containing AI processors: “a standard rack full of normal kit has an output of around 4 kilowatts (kW ), which is equivalent to a family home. While an AI kit rack is about 20 times higher, so about 80 kW of power. And you could have hundreds, if not thousands, of these within a single data center.”