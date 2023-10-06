Ahsoka Season 1 ended last Wednesday, October 4, with an eighth episode that had you holding your breath until the last moment. Needless to say, Dave Filoni didn’t shelve the stories we’ve been seeing over the past few weeks… rather he has put a aside interesting enough for fans to dust off another Star Wars series on Disney+.

The epilogue of Ahsoka Episode 1×08 shows Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) as Force Ghost watching over his apprentice (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) on the planet Peridea. Very nostalgic and endearing, but nothing compared to the last scenes starring Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and the large stone statues.

Baylan Skoll and the fate of the Force

The objective of Baylan Skoll has been a mystery all season and has even led to her splitting up with her apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). What exactly is she looking for? Let us remember his words during one of his last conversations with Hati: “The fall of the Jedi, the rise of the Empire… Everything is repeated over and over again. (…) What I am looking for is a new beginning. (. ..) To end this cycle once and for all.” We didn’t understand her words very well… until now.

If you have seen the series The Clone Warsyou probably jumped out of your chair when you saw the large statues, similar to the Argonath of the Lord of the Rings. They represent characters that we see in episodes 3×15 – Superiors, 3×16 – Altar of Mortis and 3×17 – Ghosts of Mortis of the animated series. It is a short story starring Anakin, Obi-Wan and Ahsoka, and it talks about the origin of the force and Skywalker’s destiny as The Chosen One.

In a very summary way and without going into too many spoilers, the Jedi end up arriving in an ethereal realm that is considered the zero point or, the heart of the Force or the place from which it emanates. The only way to get there is by invitation and it is impossible to get there on your own volition. There, three Superior beings reign: The Father, the Son and the Daughter. The first maintains the balance between the son, who represents the Dark Side, and the daughter, who represents the Light Side.

The events that happen throughout the three episodes are quite complex and are a prophecy of Anakin Skywalker’s fall to the Dark Side. The Father is convinced that he is the one chosen to take his place and control his children when he dies. Anakin rejects him and the story in the ethereal realm ends in disgrace, something that explains the enormous imbalance of light and darkness that has existed in the galaxy since then.

The statues we see in 1×08 of Ahsoka represent The Father (center) and the Son (right)… but the Daughter (right) is missing. Taking into account what happened in the episodes of The Clone Wars, it is especially intriguing that only the girl was omitted. Furthermore, the beam of light that we see on the horizon It could be the tower we saw in the animated series. From here we enter the realm of speculation.

Baylon Skoll tells Shin Hati on a couple of occasions that he feels a calling and that he is pursuing a way to end the cycle of destruction of the Light and Dark Side, Rebels and Empire, Jedi and Sith. Call it whatever you want because all the examples are correct. The appearance of these statues is confirmation that Skoll knows the Jedi legends and has presumably set out to find the Greater Ones in the ethereal realm.

The general fan consensus is that Anakin Skywalker has become The Father. Who are the Son and Daughter after the events of The Clone Wars? A big number points to Sam Witweractor known for playing Starkiller in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. None other than Darth Vader’s Sith apprentice and Jedi Rahm Kota. He is considered one of the most powerful Force users of all time. Others they point to Skoll himself as a candidate, although the death of Ray Stevenson complicates that theory.

On the other hand, fans believe that the daughter is Ahsoka. It makes sense to state this, since the gray Jedi underwent a radical change after 1×05 of Season 1. Her encounter with Anakin Skywalker in the World between Worlds pushed her to the Light Side. Since then, the Jedi wears bright white robes and has appeared more confident and poised.

Ahsoka Season 1 has left more questions than answers with Grand Admiral Thrawn, the Nightsisters, Shin Hati, Ahsoka and Sabine and another character that it is better not to mention to avoid spoilers. However, the biggest mystery lies with Baylon Skoll and his quest to break the cycle. After watching the epilogue of the last episode, those of us who have seen The Clone Wars We have a pretty clear idea. What an exciting time for Star Wars!

