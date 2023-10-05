Rumors suggest that Dave Filoni is already working on a second season of Ahsoka.

Ahsoka is one of the most successful series on Disney+ in recent weeks

This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka. The conclusion of the first season for the current Disney+ series, Ahsoka, has already arrived and it still seems that there is a lot left to tell. The creator of the series, Dave Filoni, has already stated that he wants to continue expanding the universe he is creating from the famous Star Wars franchise. The construction of the world Dave Filoni devised gave his first steps with The Mandalorianbut it has included two other series such as The Book of Boba Fett and the recent Ahsoka and both have achieved enormous success.

It is already known that Filoni has big plans for expand the story of The Mandalorianlinking up with other giant creative talents such as Jon Favreau and Rick Fawuyiwa, who have been working alongside him for several years. Ahsoka’s Conclusion has apparently been left open, since it has shown the main character played by Rosario Dawson lost in another galaxy with Sabine Wreninterpreted by Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Interestingly, it seems that Ahsoka’s second season could arrive before the movie, previously announced. As confirmed by Deadline, there is a high probability that a second season will be produced, although it is still no official green light has been given. Currently, there are no obvious indications that Ahsoka will return in a new adventure released for television, so fans may have to be patient and wait a little longer to see if this is a really possible scenario. Rumors indicate that plans and development for a second season are in the works, but that the double-edged sword of the WGA’s final strike and The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has caused huge delays.

The first season of Ahsoka is found in Disney+.

