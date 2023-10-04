Disney+

Ahsoka season 2 remains a mystery among fans. This is everything we know right now about the future of Star Wars.

Many fans wonder if there will be season 2 of Ahsoka. Rosario Dawson and the rest of the Star Wars cast seem willing to collaborate if Lucasfilm calls them. Ultimately, Rosario Dawson herself shared her particular enthusiasm for a second season.

“I am absolutely manifesting it to the universe,” said Rosario Dawson about the Ahsoka renewal for a second season. “We’re joking about it, but I’m saying it because I feel like I helped Dave Filoni, Star Wars mastermind and co-creator of the character, bring this role to life. So I’m ready. I’m excited. And I’m willing. I have my ice packs ready for season two and beyond. “I wouldn’t get upset about it.”

There is a lot of evidence to believe in a second season

Disney+

Earlier this year, fans came across a Disney+ ad that referred to this first Ahsoka installment as “Season 1.” Hence There is more and more evidence that the second season will be a reality. For the most skeptical fans, Star Wars is very particular when it comes to expressing its future plans and ideas. The galactic saga franchise knows the power that words can have. Especially when it comes to these streaming series from the Mouse House.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series was clearly labeled as a limited series. However, they warned of the potential for a second season. Right now, that possibility is very slim. If Lucasfilm didn’t want to make ahsoka season 2 No way, I would make it very clear. And although the series does not have a second season, it surely will not be the last time that fans see these characters, since it seems that the entire cast of the series will participate in the next Mandalorian Era film that Dave Filoni will direct. A Star Wars movie that we will see in the next five years.