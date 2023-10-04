There is a bird that has close symbolism with Ahsoka Tano. The Star Wars saga continues to give us moments for history.

Many fans are wondering the meaning of the bird that Ahsoka Tano sees. (We warn of spoilers for the last episode of the series) A mysterious white bird appears at the end of the first season of the Disney+ series. But this seemingly innocuous creature has a long history within the Star Wars canon.

Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi traveled to a mysterious realm known as Mortis in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. And one of its three Force gods has a direct connection with this emblematic galactic bird. This same bird appeared in the series finale of The Clone Wars, in several Togruta-centric episodes during Star Wars Rebels, and in the second season of The Mandalorian. Of course, it is a bird that is closely linked to the story of Rosario Dawson’s character.

The appearance of the Morai at the conclusion

He white owl seen at the end of Ahsoka is Morai, a female convor who first appeared in the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Morai often appears at key moments in Ahsoka Tano’s story. For example, she flies above Darth Vader when he visits the remains of the Tribunal and finds his Padawan’s Clone Wars-era lightsaber.

Morai reappeared to both Darth Vader and Ahsoka on Malachor. Later, he took Ezra Bridger to find the Togruta in the World Between Worlds. And it was perched on a tree when Rosario Dawson appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian. The convor also appears in a mural depicting Mortis’ Force wielders, perched on the Daughter’s shoulder.

The connection between Morai and the gods of Mortis in Star Wars canon

This Morai’s connection to the Daughter of the Gods of Mortis is intentionally left ambiguous, as the bird may be a reincarnated form of the Daughter or simply her pet. In any case, Morai is also connected to Ahsoka Tano herself due to her Daughter, as she in her final moments transferred her Force essence to the Togruta and resurrected her after her murder at the hands of her. of her Son.

The Morai’s appearance at the end of Ahsoka not surprising, given that Lady Tano has finally made peace with herself and her late master, as well as returning Ezra Bridger to the main Star Wars galaxy. Of course, it makes a lot of sense that she has been seen here.