The final details of the Ahsoka series have been revealed and there is a lot of concern in Star Wars about the situation of the saga among fans.

Ahsoka’s final data is worrying. According to Samba TV, the finale of the television series starring Rosario Dawson and directed by Dave Filoni, attracted 863,000 viewers in American homes during the first five days of broadcast. Of course, this is very poor data for an original live-action Star Wars show. The situation is very dangerous.

The finale of #Ahsoka landed on #DisneyPlus last week to 863k US households watching. Older millennials tuned in at the highest rate to watch whether #Thrawn made it off Peridea.#SambaTVInsights #AhsokaTano #StarWars pic.twitter.com/XMkDddKoKL — Samba TV (@samba_tv) October 11, 2023

It is audience figures Ahsoka They pale in comparison to other Star Wars TV series on Disney+. Specifically, the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi was watched by 1.8 million American households during its first five days. Here are the US household viewing figures for other recent Star Wars series finales in their first five days of release:

Obi-Wan Kenobi finale: 1.8 millionThe Book of Boba Fett finale: 1.5 millionThe Mandalorian season 3 finale: 1.4 millionThe Mandalorian season 2 finale: 1.1 millionAhsoka finale: 863,000

Will there be a second season on Disney+?

The prospects of a Ahsoka second season are increasingly bleak after the disappointing finale, especially considering that the series established and reintroduced many characters during the live-action New Republic era of Star Wars. A film directed by Dave Filoni will be released in the next three or four years, but for that film to make sense, many fans believe that there must be a second season of Togruta that establishes the story lines.

He Ahsoka’s finale left a lot up in the air, like her and Sabine being stranded on Peridea, Thrawn returning to the main galaxy, and Baylan Skoll finding himself atop a statue of the Gods of Mortis. We’ll see if everything expands or if the data has definitively buried the franchise.