At the time of writing these lines, Lucasfilm has not confirmed a second season of Ahsoka, the Star Wars series that yesterday ended its eight-episode run on Disney+.

The journey of Rosario Dawson like the former padawan of Anakin Skywalker has brought together a motley group of characters, almost all of them from Star Wars Rebels, who, for the most part, are left with an open ending that largely leaves a feeling that the story needs to end. In fact, as a series it should provide that feeling of closure that it does not leave behind.

The Jedi, the Witch and the Warlord, the final episode of season 1 of Ahsoka, leaves a lot of plots open for the future, since it is dedicated more to the planting of narrative arcs than to the conclusion of those that already existed. open. We are going to highlight the most important ones that remain open when the credits roll.

We start with the most obvious: Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) y Pliable (David Tennant) are trapped in Peridea after the escape of Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Now they need to find a way to return to the galaxy they know to stop the Grand Admiral, something that Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) has not achieved this in years.

Paths to follow after the end of Ahsoka season 1

We do not abandon Peridea, since we understand that one of the first obstacles that will be encountered is Shin Heart (Ivanna Sakhno), whose final scene appears to make her the leader of the planet’s raiders.

We also have your teacher, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), who says goodbye on a statue of Father, one of the beings of Mortis that symbolize the states of the Force, specifically balance. It appears next to the statue of Son (dark side) and the decapitated statue of Daughter (light side), who sacrificed herself in The Clone Wars.

By the way, ballot find someone to replace the late Ray Stevenson in the most mysterious role in the Star Wars series.

Interesting detail: Daughter passes her life force to Ahsoka Tano in The Clone Wars, which is why the Togruta is frequently followed by a Interphone (the white owl).

In the known galaxy, Thrawn llega a Dathomir with a mysterious cargo that looks like coffins. Considering that he has allied himself with the Sisters of the Night and that they have necromancy as a hobby, well… let’s say that we have already seen the zombie soldiers in action.

Ezra Bridger has returned with Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) y Chopperalthough it does so to a galaxy where The New Republic proves to be as useless with its bureaucracy as the previous one was..

There are too many open plots to resolve in a film that will also incorporate characters from The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett or Skeleton Crew. This points to Ahsoka needing a season 2 which, as we say, is not yet confirmed.

Let’s hope that the Star Wars series has time to close everything it leaves open before Dave Filoni can complete this time after Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi with his film. Will it take long to confirm Ahsoka season 2?