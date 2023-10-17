Below we can see the impressive images that inspired the Disney Plus series Ahsoka.

The Ahsoka TV show has captivated Star Wars fans not only with its intriguing story but also with its stunning concept art. This series has taken viewers through a distant galaxy and presented shocking images along the way.

Although the plot brought Grand Admiral Thrawn back to the main Star Wars galaxy, the main characters, Ahsoka Tano and her padawan, Sabine Wren, were left stranded on Peridea, a mysterious place in the galaxy.

Lucasfilm has officially released a series of new pieces of concept art that offer a look at the stunning images that inspired the series.

Take a look at the concept art that inspired @AhsokaOfficial. Art by @AndreeWallin (1), Rene Garcia (2), Brett Northcutt (3), @JamaJurabaev1 (4). Stream all episodes of #Ahsoka now, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pj2Gz3uc8I — Star Wars (@starwars) October 16, 2023

This first piece, created by Andree Wallin, shows the Star Wars space whales, known as the purrgil, in all their grandeur. Ahsoka’s Jedi shuttle can be seen flying among this majestic flock, giving a sense of their scale on this alien world.

A work by René García presents the Phantom in Corellia. Ahsoka returned to Han Solo’s homeworld and discovered that there are still Empire loyalists on the planet. Although the Phantom didn’t have a main role in the scene, these images show a nod to the iconic ship from Star Wars Rebels.

Art by Brett Northcutt shows the Jedi shuttle flying over Corellia, a planet that has changed significantly since its last appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Although it appears more prosperous, slums may still exist in other parts of the planet.

Jara Jurabaev’s work brings the capital city of Lothal to life. Ahsoka marked the first live-action appearance of Lothal, a planet featured in Star Wars Rebels. Jurabaev’s beautiful design is reminiscent of The Lord of the Rings, which is appropriate, given showrunner Dave Filoni’s love of Tolkien mythology.

Art by Andree Wallin features the statues of the Mortis gods that appeared in Ahsoka’s thrilling finale. These statues were discovered by Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll as he continued his enigmatic search for it.

Erik Tiemens’ work shows Morgan Elsbeth’s landing site on Peridea, with the mysterious architecture of Peridean and the Great Mothers.

The stunning concept art reminds fans how beautiful this show is.

Disney Plus

Although reviews have often noted the over-reliance of the Star Wars Disney Plus television shows on the Volume, this series stands out for its spectacular appearance. Showrunner Dave Filoni, who is a passionate artist, used the Volume to create a unique visual experience in Ahsoka.

The series and all installments of the saga are available on Disney plus with this link.