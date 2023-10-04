The Ahsoka series has come to an end. This Star Wars program has done historic things and it’s time to review what its conclusion was.

It’s time to give an explanation of the end of the Ahsoka series. (We warn of spoilers for episode 8) The first season ended with the triumphant return of Grand Admiral Thrawn. And at last he began to reveal some of Peridea’s secrets. Of course, the series has transformed the Star Wars franchise forever. He has revealed an entire new galaxy and sent Ahsoka Tano and her allies on the path to Peridea.

Peridea, homeworld of the ancestors of the Nightsisters of Dathomir, appears to be a planet infused with the dark side of the Force. And it has served as a place of exile for both Grand Admiral Thrawn and three surviving Great Mothers of the Dathomir. There are many things to say about this episode, but the three big ones keys to Ahsoka’s ending are the following.

The triumphant return of Grand Admiral Thrawn

Disney+

Los allies of Grand Admiral Thrawn They manage to interfere long enough for the Chimera to dock at the Eye of Zion. The ship then jumps into hyperspace. Ahsoka’s heroes have failed in their mission. And now the Star Wars galaxy is in more danger than ever, because Grand Admiral Thrawn may take charge of the Imperial Remnant. To make matters worse, he is not distracted by the ways of the Sith like the former Emperor Palpatine. Ruthless and efficient, Thrawn will no doubt quickly quell any potential rival in the Empire. And he will surely work closely with the Imperial Shadow Council to undermine the New Republic.

Fortunately, the star wars galaxy has hope. Sabine successfully unlocked her potential in the Force and managed to get Ezra Bridger aboard the Chimera. Disguised as a Star Wars Rebels-style stormtrooper, Ezra makes the journey home and sneaks off Thrawn’s Imperial Destroyer in the Ahsoka series. That’s why he manages to return to the heart of the New Republic.

While the togruta preferred to operate independently, Ezra is a Jedi who is surely willing to work with the New Republic. The final scenes deliberately reversed Baylan Skoll’s arrival on a New Republic prison ship in Ahsoka episode 1, subtly confirming that this really is the Jedi the galaxy is looking for. It will be fascinating to see if he decides to work with Luke Skywalker and his new Jedi Order. Or if, on the other hand, they both operate independently.

Peridea’s big secret in the Ahsoka series

Disney+

The last Ahsoka ending scenes They confirm Peridea’s secret. The planet is somehow linked to the gods of Mortis. Some mysterious avatars of the Force that we saw in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Baylan Skoll traveled to Peridea because it was the place where the cycle of light against darkness began. It seems like he wasn’t exaggerating. The interesting question is whether Peridea is simply a place associated with the Mortis gods or whether it is actually the planet Mortis itself. One of the most powerful Force vergences of all, Mortis is occasionally accessible from the main Star Wars galaxy through mystical and unexplained means.

Baylan appears on Ahsoka next to the statues of the gods of Mortis: the Father, the Son and the Daughter. These three entities represented different aspects of the Force. The Daughter represents the light side and the Son the dark side, while the Father maintains the balance of the Force. They died during the Clone Wars, symbolizing the loss of balance in the Force. And it was strongly hinted that Anakin Skywalker’s fate was somehow tied to Mortis. The statue of the Daughter is damaged, which could indicate that Peridea was the first place where the balance of the Force was lost, where darkness was unleashed.

The link with the gods of Mortis helps to understand the nature of the Nightsisters. And in particular of the Great Mothers, whose aesthetics have always resembled that of the Son. This had been overlooked previously, but in Ahsoka it is significant, given that the Nightsisters come from a world close to the Mortis gods. Presumably they were linked directly to the Son, using their magic to harness his power. A subtle detail, but it ties it all together very well.

Anakin Skywalker’s Force Ghost

Disney+

Anakin Skywalker has had a lingering presence on Ahsoka. Fortunately, he has reappeared in the series finale as a silent observer. Force ghosts aren’t anchored in time, which means Anakin decided not to interfere because he knew his Padawan needed to be on Peridea. His presence strongly suggests that Ahsoka is somehow linked to the theme of balance. And that this Disney+ TV series is exploring Anakin’s legacy: his role as the Chosen One, destined to bring ultimate balance to the Force.

Anakin’s Force ghost wears the robes of a Jedi Master, unlike the mysterious vision that appears in episode 5 of Ahsoka. This is significant, because these robes were the Force’s way of recognizing his redemption. In dying, Anakin finally learned the lesson that had eluded him all his life: how to let go, how to let things happen without raging against circumstances.

This was all he needed for the Force to recognize him as a master. Anakin’s presence at the end of Ahsoka fits well thematically with the Mortis gods, because they were essentially the break-even point. It is possible that the Chosen One’s own prophecy comes into play in Peridea. “A Chosen One will come, born of no father, and through him the final balance in the Force will be restored.” Let’s hope they continue exploring this path in Star Wars, because it is very worthwhile.