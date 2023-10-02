There is only one chapter left in the first season of Ahsoka and there are so many things to tell and it will last so little that they may leave very open plots.

Star Wars: Ahsoka season 1 is nearing its epic finale and the length of the final episode has been revealed. For those expecting a long chapter that explains everything well and wraps up plots, you may be disappointed. Since according to CHDQ will run for 46 minutes and 25 seconds, of which 42 minutes will be the main plot before the credits close the season.

The series, which follows the adventures of Ahsoka Tano, the beloved Star Wars heroine, has kept viewers in suspense with a plot full of action and mystery. With the season coming to a close, expectations are at an all-time high as everyone is eager to find out how the numerous puzzles that have been presented throughout the show will be solved.

What will the grand finale have in store for us?

Episode eight promises an exciting showdown and an exciting season finale. With characters like Ahsoka, Sabine, Ezra and other allies ready for the challenge, action is guaranteed. Although there are also chances that they will get stuck in the other galaxy. While one of the most prominent mysteries is the separation of Baylan Skoll and his apprentice Shin from him. Since the ex-Jedi is looking for something and we hope he finds it and they don’t leave us wondering.

Additionally, the presence of Grand Admiral Thrawn, who will likely make a jump to the main galaxy, raises even more questions as his mere presence may spark a major civil war between the New Republic and the former Imperials.

Disney Plus

The series has been packed with excitement, including the unexpected appearance of C-3PO in the previous episode, leading fans to speculate what other surprises and connections to the Star Wars universe could be revealed in the finale. Since many expect Princess Leia to appear just like Luke Skywalker did in The Mandalorian.

A lot to tell and only 42 minutes long. Do you think they will close everything or will we be left wanting more? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

We'll find out everything they've prepared for Ahsoka's finale on October 4 on Disney Plus.