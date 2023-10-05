Attention, this article contains SPOILERS for Ahsoka 1×08! The season finale has shown a most revealing nod to The Clone Wars.

Starting today we have the last episode of season 1 of Ahsoka, the new series in the universe, available on Disney+ Star Wars starring Rosario Dawson.

As usual, the series has nods to other productions in the galactic franchise, and this latest episode did not want to be any less by showing a detail related to The Clone Wars.

The statues at the end of Ahsoka and their meaning in the series

At a given moment in The Clone Wars We see how Ahsoka, Anakin and Obi-Wan are swallowed by a kind of dimension and appear in Mortis, a world where they meet three beings: Father (balance), Daughter (Light) and Son (darkness). They are three entities of the Force and represent its three main aspects.

When we get to the final part of the episode of Ahsoka We find Baylan standing on the statue of Father. Next to him, you can see the statue of Son. However, on the other side we see that Daughter statue is missing its head.

Disney | Lucas film

Why the Daughter statue has no head is a mystery. Maybe it’s a metaphor for what happens to the character in The Clone Warssince she sacrifices herself in the series and dies. It could also be that the Nightsisters got bored and blew up the statue while aligning themselves with the Dark Side.

In any case, the important thing is that Baylan throughout the season has been juggling his Force alignment and, seeing him standing on Father’s statue, the representation of balance, It seems that season 2 of Ahsoka could show the ancient Jedi in search of power that resides in the three beings of the Kingdom of Mortis.

At the moment it is just a theory that is going through our heads while we wait for the arrival of the new episodes of Ahsoka which, taking into account the current strike of Hollywood actors, it seems that it will take us a long time to see the new season of the series. Star Wars in the catalog Disney+.