Thrawn Star Wars

Timothy Zahn, creator of the character of Grand Admiral Thrawn in the Star Wars saga, reacts to the first season of the Ahsoka series.

Thrawn’s creator was not entirely satisfied with Ahsoka. The galactic villain made his live-action Star Wars debut thanks to the Disney+ television series directed by Dave Filoni. As seen in the finale, the Imperial leader returned to the main galaxy after almost a decade in exile. However, the villain’s original creator would have done things differently. It seems that Dave Filoni has a very different way of seeing, understanding and materializing the character than Timothy Zahn does.

Created by Timothy Zahn in the early ’90s for the trilogy of Thrawn novels, beginning with Heir to the Empire, the powerful Grand Admiral returned to established Star Wars canon by Dave Filoni during the Star Wars Rebels series. As well as in the new canonical books of Timothy Zahn himself. In this sense, It seems that the writer would have represented the villain’s exile in a different way than what was finally seen in the Ahsoka television series.

Timothy Zahn’s idea with the Grand Admiral

“The question was what would I do to bring Thrawn back after being gone for nine years,” Timothy Zahn began to explain about the Ahsoka series. “It seems to me that what we need to do is establish a kind of grudging camaraderie between the villain and Ezra Bridger. The way I see it, the villain convinces Ezra that there are worse things out there than even the Empire. The Empire has a lot of rebels fighting against it. This is something that you and only you can help us defeat. He is able to reluctantly persuade Ezra to work with him. “That would be the basis of the story.”

“Ezra would never fully trust Thrawn,” the writer admitted about the turn he would have taken in the Ahsoka series if he had been given the chance. “There would be a lot of interesting narrative possibilities. And of course, you can bring in people like Eli Vanto to talk to Ezra. “We would have had a lot of interesting dynamics that we would have put together in the same story.”