Many believed (I was the first) that ‘Andor’ was going to be an isolated phenomenon. A concise story, relatively original in its tone (far from the usual epic in the saga, although it was not the first time) and with a few surprises during its development (the best, turning a spy story into one of prison escapes. mid-season). That this was not going to be repeated, much less after the disaster of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ The new ‘Star Wars’ series focused on a Jedi.

However, ‘Ahsoka’ has been a very pleasant surprise. There is a wonderful balance between mysticism, adventure in a more or less pure state and political intrigue, which depending on its nature, each series leans in one direction or another (just look at which foot ‘The Mandalorian’ or ‘Andor’ limped on. ‘ -each his own-, for example). All types of ‘Star Wars’ fans will receive their share: I wish the Disney saga always worked with this effectiveness.

A good part of this discovery comes from the overwhelming charisma of Rosario Dawson giving life to the titular Jedi, perhaps the most notable acquisition to the cast of the saga in many years. She manages to breathe the transcendence and spirituality inherent to the Jedi with her character, without ceasing to be empathetic and close. A continuous gesture of kind (and somewhat ironic) understanding of everything around her makes her a perfect protagonist: one who doesn’t give empty speeches about the Force, but who is of sufficient moral height to function as a heroine.

Although the series is not flawless (the interlude before the final climax, with a somewhat low-key encounter with Ezra Bridger, who has been tracked throughout the series), moments of wonder abound (all about the star whales, the map that appears almost magically in the sky, or the Macbethian Great Mothers among many other details). And the villains live up to the heroes, for once: from Jedi mercenaries Kanan Jarrus and his Padawan to Grand Admiral Thrawn.

So yes, Star Wars

‘Ahsoka’ learns from what worked in ‘Andor’ and, for example, poses a simple story, without constant branching, focusing on its three heroines, about which there is not much to explain because they were known from ‘The Clone Wars’: Ahsoka, Sabine Wren and General Sindulla (another excellent incarnation, close and full of nuances, by Mary Elizabeth Winstead). We rarely leave them and we only visit a handful of settings. The narration remains concise, fast and direct.

The big question that ‘Ahsoka’ raises, without a doubt, is whether this is the only way to grow the franchise. Possibly not, but the truth is that these “small-scale” stories that he has cultivated with such success along with ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Andor’, plus the dubious results of the recent trilogy released in theaters make it worth it for Disney think about it. The setting, the lore is the same, but ‘Ahsoka’ is an interesting space adventure, with good characters and full of emotion. ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ no.

In the end, the solution is the classic one to create good stories, and it is far removed from convoluted commercial operations to maintain dying franchises with artificial respiration or provide tons of fan-service (of which ‘Ahsoka’ is also served, without a doubt in one of the least successful moments of the season). We talk about working on the characters and their conflicts, the stories and their surprises. It’s about telling things well, and ‘Ahsoka’ does it wonderfully.

Header: Disney

