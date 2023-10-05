Baylan Skoll has been one of the biggest surprises in the Ahsoka series. A character whose actor is now being debated.

Baylan Skoll’s actor change in the Ahsoka series is in the middle of the debate. (We warn of spoilers related to the end of the first season) Ray Stevenson’s character has been one of the most prominent in the Star Wars series. However, now Lucasfilm faces the difficult decision of changing actors. Ray Stevenson was excited to join the galactic saga. His presence was one of the highlights of Celebration 2023, with the actor’s emotion spreading to the audience.

Sadly, Ray Stevenson passed away on May 21, 2023. This left the cast and crew of Ahsoka in shock. The premiere of the series included an emotional tribute and in interviews his co-stars have not failed to underline the love they felt for him. It was clear that Ray Stevenson was a pleasure to work with. His friends, family and acquaintances miss him very much. But unfortunately, the end of the first season leaves Lucasfilm in a very difficult position. After all, Baylan Skoll is set to play an important role in the future of Star Wars.

It was the biggest surprise of the first season

There is no doubt that Baylan Skoll has been one of the highlights of Ahsoka. He was a fascinating and complex character. And his motivations remain a mystery. It seems like he had high hopes for his padawan, Shin Hati. Hopes that fade when he hears a voice from the ancient world of Peridea.

The problem is that Ahsoka has left Baylan Skoll’s story unfinished. For example, his past is a mystery. How do you know so much about Anakin Skywalker, if his transformation into Darth Vader was a closely guarded secret? His motives remain inscrutable, clearly tied to the gods of Mortis. But that in itself prepares him for an even greater role. He was seen next to the statue of the Father, a cosmic being who sought a balance of the Force between light and darkness. Could this be his true purpose? We do not know. And that’s why his story is untold.

Lucasfilm should replace the actor to finish his story

It’s a tragedy that Ray Stevenson passed away before he could see how much viewers loved Baylan Skoll.. Furthermore, it is to Lucasfilm’s credit that his story did not undergo any adjustments, as there is no indication that Ahsoka’s overall narrative was modified after the actor’s death. This means that viewers, as well as the cast and crew, were able to say goodbye to a great performer and see his final performance in its entirety.

But this also means that Dave Filoni has left everything up in the air with Baylan Skoll. Their story ends on an ambiguous note, with the Dark Jedi continuing to explore Peridea, heading towards what appears to be a powerful vergence of the Force that called him across the galaxies.. What’s more, considering that three other important Ahsoka characters are also stranded on Peridea, it feels like a concrete direction is being set. There is nothing written about him or additional footage that can be used as a tribute. The only way is to replace the actor and continue the wonderful legacy that Ray Stevenson has left in a second season. The mystery is still in the air. And fans have loved Baylan Skoll on Ahsoka more than he ever could.