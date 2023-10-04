What happened to Baylan Skoll at the end of Ahsoka? What is the mystery surrounding this great Star Wars character? We explain it to you!

It’s time to give an explanation to the mystery of Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka. (We warn of spoilers for the last episode, now available in streaming) From the beginning of the Disney+ television series, it was clear to viewers that Ray Stevenson’s mysterious character was after something other than the remains of the Empire. This idea became even more evident when the Star Wars character stated that he traveled to Peridea because he felt that there was a greater power there calling him.

In episode 7 of Ahsoka, Baylan Skoll ends up separating from his apprentice, Shin Hati, and tells him that he has to follow his own path, that something keeps calling him. Ray Stevenson’s character only appeared in a brief scene at the end. But That scene had important implications for the development of his character. throughout the series, as well as in his strong presence. A key scene for the future of Star Wars that has great connections to other television series and narrative concepts.

What are those statues that we see on the planet Peridea?

Disney+

To him Ahsoka series finale, the camera shows Baylan Skoll walking towards some sort of structure on Peridea. The shot changes to an angle that reveals the character and the structure on which he is standing. This reveals that Ray Stevenson’s character was not on any structure, but on a statue of the Father. A character we saw in the Mortis arc during the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This story arc is one of the most remembered and loved.

The viewer can clearly see the Father’s face during Baylan Skoll’s scene on Ahsoka. His arm is extended and he points at something. The statue’s appearance is identical to the character in The Clone Wars, from his pointy hat and facial structure to his long beard. It is also important to note that to the right of the Father there is a statue of the Son. He looks exactly the same as he did in The Clone Wars, with a bald head and armor protruding from his neck. However, the statue of the Daughter is missing, which would be to the left of that of the Father. A statue that was associated with the light side of the Force.

The connection between the Father and Ray Stevenson’s character

Lucasfilm

But what does Baylan Skoll do with the gods of Mortis? The Father essentially represented the balance of the Force. He was so powerful that he was even able to hold the blade of Anakin’s lightsaber at one point. And he played a big role in talking to Anakin about being the Chosen One. Just as the Father represented balance, the Son was the embodiment of the dark side. He was cunning and power hungry. He even killed Ahsoka at one point in the arc. There was also the Daughter, who was the light side of the Force. In fact, the Son mortally wounded the Daughter during a fight. And as she breathed her last breaths, the Daughter asked that her life force be used to resurrect Ahsoka.

Now, after seeing the end of the Ahsoka series, the big question is what the statues of the three characters do in Peridea. Baylan Skoll kept mentioning that something was calling him. Something with more power than anyone could imagine. Seeing the statues of the Father and the Son at the end confirms that it is one of those two entities. Ray Stevenson’s character was built to be fairly balanced throughout the story, but leaning a little more towards the dark side. He’s like the perfect opposite of Qui-Gon Jinn. He does not seek personal power like the Sith. Sometimes he even seems like he wants to do good.

The future of Baylan Skoll beyond the Ahsoka series

Disney+

It could be argued that either character is the one calling Baylan Skoll and Ahsoka. But there’s one small problem: they both died in the Clone Wars. Yes, the Son died alongside the Father at the end of the Mortis arc. But that doesn’t mean they can’t come back at some point. After all, no one knows if Mortis was real or if he was a Force anomaly, since no time passed while Anakin, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan were there. Even the togruta died and was resurrected. But it was supposed to be an astral plane. Therefore, it didn’t happen in real life as such.

However, the fact that the Father and the Son have statues in Peridea is very telling. Obviously, they had some kind of influence on the planet at some point. Otherwise, those statues wouldn’t be there. Perhaps, like Mortis, there is an area of ​​Peridea that is another Force anomaly. However, we will have to wait for a potential second season of Ahsoka and to know what future Baylan Skoll could have. After all, actor Ray Stevenson died suddenly before the premiere of the first batch of episodes. Therefore, two possibilities are open at Lucasfilm. Either they recast the character and we have a new actor, or on the contrary they decide to expand the story of this mysterious galactic antihero through a comic, a novel or a video game. We’ll see what happens.