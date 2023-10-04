Discover how the final episode of Ahsoka’s first season launches mysteries that will redefine the known Star Wars galaxy and outline a new future

Ahsoka’s ending has revealed itself to be a minefield of subtle clues and shocking revelations. Who would have imagined that Grand Admiral Thrawn would rise from the shadows of Peridea to threaten the galaxy once again? But perhaps more captivating is the role that Anakin Skywalker, now a Force specter, seems to be playing in the fate of Ahsoka and the galaxy itself.

The stone faces of the gods of Mortis in Peridea suggest that this story is far from simple. For fans, these names resonate with deep meanings: they represent the balance of the Force, something Ahsoka seems intrinsically linked to.

Grand Admiral Thrawn and the Force Specters

Almost at the edge of our perception, Ezra Bridger, with a new role in the New Republic, emerges as a key piece to anticipate Thrawn’s movements. The risk is obvious: Thrawn is not only a brilliant tactician, but also oblivious to the distractions of Sith dogma, making him incredibly dangerous.

Sabine, Ezra and Ahsoka tried to stop Thrawn., but they encountered magic from the Nightsisters, a dark force they had never experienced before. Although they were unable to prevent Thrawn from returning to the galaxy, their mission was not a total failure: Ezra has positioned himself as a possible last line of defense for the New Republic.

Ahsoka finds herself at a crucial moment. With Sabine demonstrating her potential abilities with the Force, and Ezra escaping to alert the New Republic, one would think there’s a glimmer of hope. But we can’t ignore the big elephant in the room: Anakin Skywalker. Yes, like a Force wraith, Anakin watches, and the look in his gaze suggests that Ahsoka will be crucial to restoring balance to the Force.

The fates of these characters become intertwined with the mysteries of Peridea, a planet that appears to be the ancestral home of the Nightsisters. It is a place where the light versus dark cycle may have begunand where, potentially, it could end up.

The Future of the Galaxy by Dave Filoni

Dave Filoni, the master puppeteer behind it all, continues to captivate audiences with his lore-rich narratives and his love for the characters he has helped bring to life. And it seems Filoni is far from done; It is rumored that a second season or even a movie could be in development.

If you’ve found yourself glued to your screen after the season closed, you’re not alone. Ahsoka has opened a range of possibilities for the Star Wars universe, especially for the character of Ahsoka Tano. Speculation is rampant about where the series will go from here. The plot involving the gods of Mortis and Peridea offers rich ground for future narratives. It wouldn’t be surprising if a second season or a Dave Filoni movie offers us answers to these questions, while continuing to expand the horizons of this much-loved universe.

Dave Filoni has been the mastermind behind some of Star Wars’ most exciting moments, from “The Clone Wars” to “The Mandalorian.” With the success of Ahsoka, it’s rumored that a Dave Filoni movie could be the next logical step. This only intensifies the excitement surrounding Ahsoka’s fate, as he could become the centerpiece of a new cinematic chapter in the Star Wars universe.