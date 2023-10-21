Pertamina Commissioner, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok recently also raised his voice regarding the issue circulating about Gibran Rakabuming Raka being chosen as Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate.

As is known, Gibran, who is President Jokowi’s eldest son, has recently been widely rumored to be Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate, promoted by the Advanced Indonesia Coalition.

Even today, Saturday (21/10/2023), Gibran was nominated by the Golkar Party to become Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate. However, the political process is still ongoing.

Regarding this matter, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta who is also a PDI Perjuangan cadre also opened his voice about Gibran and the possibility of accompanying Prabowo.

According to him, Gibran, who recently served as Mayor of Solo, aka only a few years, doesn’t understand national matters, about being President and Vice President.

“You’ve only been mayor for two or three years, you haven’t been tested yet,” said Ahok as reported by Suara Denpasar from the Instagram account @in_fomania on Saturday (21/10/2023).

“If you are not complete, have never been in the legislature, have not been national, that means the DPR,” he continued.

“You’ve never been in an executive at the provincial level, you don’t understand how to become president in the future, this isn’t a matter of learning and trial and error, you know,” he continued.

Ahok explained that Indonesia’s fate was in the hands of the President and his deputy, he emphasized that this was a serious matter.

