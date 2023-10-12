Suara.com – NasDem Party General Treasurer Ahmad Sahroni denied that there was a flow of money from corruption cases at the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan) to his party.

Sahroni admitted that former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) had indeed given Rp. 20 million to the NasDem faction in the DPR. However, SYL did not give the money to the party.

“That flow related to the NasDem faction, yes, Rp. 20 million, but not to the party,” said Sahroni to journalists at the NasDem Tower, Central Jakarta, Thursday (12/10/2023) evening.

The Deputy Chair of Commission III of the DPR also explained that SYL provided IDR 20 million for natural disasters.

“Mr. SYL provided assistance of Rp. 20 million, and that was for natural disaster relief. Members of the DPR RI faction provided assistance of various values,” he explained.

Previously, the Corruption Eradication Commission admitted that it would investigate the flow of money from the SYL corruption case to NasDem.

“Meanwhile, whether there is a flow of funds to NasDem, that will still be investigated later,” said KPK Deputy Chairman Johanis Tanak at a press conference at the KPK Building, South Jakarta, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

SYL Forcefully Invited

Previously it was reported that SYL was forcibly picked up by investigators and taken directly to the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Thursday (12/10/2023) evening.

He arrived at around 19.18 WIB. When he arrived at the KPK, SYL was seen wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and trousers.

SYL also wore a white hat and mask. Both hands appear to be handcuffed. Meanwhile, SYL has been named a suspect along with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Kasdi Subagyono, and the Director of Agricultural Equipment and Machinery, Ministry of Agriculture, Muhammad Hatta.

The three of them are suspected of committing corruption in the form of extorting their positions together, abusing their power by forcing them to give something for the job auction process, including participating in the procurement of goods and services along with receiving gratuities.