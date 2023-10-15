Selebtek.suara.com – Ari Lasso revealed several surprising facts about Ahmad Dhani, who has been his close friend since he was in high school.

One of them was when Ahmad Dhani commented about Vita Dessy, Ari Lasso’s wife, who at that time was still his girlfriend.

According to a video uploaded by the Metronews Berita YouTube channel in 2014, Ari Lasso admitted that Ahmad Dhani strongly opposed his romantic relationship with Vita Dessy.

Dhani does not agree with Ari Lasso dating Vita because of her status as a widow.

Also read: Injured while playing for Nigeria, Victor Osimhen returns early to Napoli

“Vita is a widow, I really forbid it,” said Ahmad Dhani, quoted on Sunday (15/10/2023).

“I said, ‘What are you doing with a widow’,” he added.

Ari Lasso added that Maia Estianty’s ex-husband was worried that this relationship would affect his image as the vocalist of Dewa 19.

Ahmad Dhani even advised Ari Lasso to just choose one of his fans rather than marry Vita.

“God has a lot of fans, there are a lot of our groupies who are still single,” said Ari Lasso.

Also Read: The Issue of Dynastic Politics from Jokowi to Gibran, Observer: That’s the Dynamics of Democracy

However, Ari Lasso ignored Dhani’s suggestion. He still married Vita Dessy in 1999.

Who would have thought that Ahmad Dhani would actually follow in Ari Lasso’s footsteps. As if he was good at his own words, Dhani finally married Mulan Jameela, who was also a widow.

“He finally married a widow now,” said Ari Lasso, laughing.

“And a few months ago, I remembered, ‘Dhan, do you remember saying something like that? Yes, I remember, I often think about it,’ he said. ‘I didn’t comment, I realized that,'” continued Ari Lasso.

Ahmad Dhani was made not to move and joked that marrying a widow was very fun.

“It turns out that widows are really cool,” said Ahmad Dhani, laughing.

“And I knew first,” said Ari Lasso.