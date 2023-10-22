loading…

Israel prepares to go to war with Hezbollah. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli Ministry of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday (22/10/2023) announced the expansion of state-funded evacuation plans for communities in the northern region near the border with Lebanon.

“The evacuation applies to 14 additional communities: Snir, Dan, Beit Hillel, She’ar Yashuv, Hagoshrim, Liman, Matzuva, Eylon, Goren, Gornot HaGalil, Even Menachem, Sasa, Tziv’on and Ramot Naftali,” the IDF said in a statement. reported by CNN.

The IDF and other agencies also announced plans to evacuate 28 communities living within 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) of the Lebanese border. Since then, this region includes the surrounding cities.

As of Friday, around 123,000 civilians had been evacuated from their homes in northern and southern Israel.

Meanwhile, IDF spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus revealed that Hezbollah was playing a very dangerous game. He revealed what Hezbollah was doing and could drag Lebanon into a war that would produce nothing.

“Is the Lebanese state really willing to jeopardize Lebanon’s remaining prosperity and sovereignty for the sake of terrorists in Gaza?” Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

Conricus said Hezbollah had attacked Israeli positions near the northern border between Israel and Lebanon and “deteriorated the situation.”

There were civilian and military casualties due to Hezbollah fire.

“The IDF has seen examples where Hezbollah has deliberately opened fire near UN positions,” Conricus said. He said it may have been to tempt the IDF to respond to the fire and possibly harm UN peacekeepers.