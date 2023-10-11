THE VOICE OF BANDUNG – The U-17 World Cup is getting closer. Various preparations were made for the smooth running of the football event.

As part of the promotion and outreach of the U-17 World Cup, PSSI General Chair, Erick Thohir announced that the trophy tour would be held in four cities.

“In Jakarta, October 15, Bandung, October 22, Surabaya, October 29, and in Surakarta, Solo, November 5,” said Erick Thohir at a press conference one month before the U-17 World Cup.

Erick Thohir hopes that the trophy tour activity can make people know that in their area the U-17 World Cup event will be held.

Via his Instagram account, Erick Thohir uploaded information about the trophy tour ahead of the U-17 World Cup.

Quoted from the Instagram comment column @erickthohir on Wednesday (11/10/2023), a number of netizens were grateful and hoped that Indonesia could host the U-17 World Cup well.

“We are very fortunate that our country can be given the mandate to hold the U-17 World Cup, which previously failed to hold the U-20 World Cup,” said @sa***5_.

“Hopefully it goes smoothly and goes well, sir, continued success!” please da***is.

“Let’s make the Indonesian U-17 Pildun a success,” said @ro***ra.

Erick Thohir also hopes that the U-17 World Cup can run well so that Indonesia as the host can gain FIFA’s trust to organize bigger events.*