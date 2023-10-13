Denpasar Voice – Persib Bandung will face Borneo FC Samarinda in the 16th week of League 1 on Saturday (21/10/2023) at Segiri Stadium.

In that match, Persib supersub, Ezra Walian was determined to win.

Walian made this determination during the FIFA Match Day break by finalizing preparations.

As reported on the official website persib.co.id on Friday (13/10/2023), preparations include training harder and finalizing strategies.

“Borneo is a good team… first place in the current standings… we have to work more on training,” said the former Almere City player.

“Finishing strategy and focus for the match against Borneo,” he added.

Walian also revealed that his team’s target is to achieve a sweet record in League 1.

Namely closing the first round of the end of the season with the best results.

“Close the first round with 2 wins… winning every match is our target,” said Walian. (*/Ana AP)

