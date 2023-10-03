THE VOICE OF SUMEDANG – Persebaya Surabaya will face Persib Bandung on Saturday, October 7 2023.

Filipino defender Daisuke Sato was absent because he had to serve a ban from playing due to the accumulation of four yellow cards.

Sato received the fourth yellow card in the match against Persita Tangerang at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium, Sunday 1 October 2023 evening.

Persib coach Bojan Hodak admitted that he was not worried.

Also read: Bonek compares Paulo Victor and David da Silva, former Persebaya players who were fierce with Persib

According to him, his team does not depend on one player. He admitted that he still had other players who could fill the empty position left by Sato.

“We never know who will play. But when Rezaldi Henhanussa was deployed, he played well. “Edo Febriansah played very well,” said Bojan.

“So, we will see this week, because there will be four training sessions and we will monitor who will start,” he said.

Bojan explained that the Persib players’ confidence was good after the 5-0 win over Persita.

Players who have the confidence to appear are also able to answer it.

Also Read: Sensational! This is what David da Silva, former Persebaya striker, said after appearing at Persib Bandung

According to Bojan, it is not impossible that this will happen again when Persib visits Surabaya.