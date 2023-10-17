Denpasar Voice – Jeka Saragih, an Indonesian fighter, will face an American fighter at UFC on Sunday, November 19 2023.

The American fighter in question is Jesse Butler, a tough fighter from Uncle Sam’s country who cannot be underestimated.

News about the date of the match between the two fighters was spread directly by Jeka via his official Instagram social media account, quoted by Suara Denpasar on Tuesday (17/10/2023).

Jeka Saragih reposted a post from the Instagram account @ufcindonesia which reported the match schedule.

“Come on, support the Indonesian hero. Officially @jekasaragih will make his UFC debut against Jesse Butler in the #UFCVegas82 featherweight fight next month!,” wrote the account, reposted by Jeka.

Jeka Saragih then received a lot of support from Indonesian netizens, as seen in the comments column of the post.

However, some of them asked Jeka to do several things before facing his opponent.

“Practice at Khabib’s training, Jeka,” requested the account @oscar_ratih in the comments column.

“Bang Jeka can win by TKO as long as he doesn’t stay on the ground for too long,” said the account @purnamaagda.

Uniquely, one of them asked Jeka Saragih to spar against Islam Makhachev first.

“Bro, Jeka try to spar with Islam Makachev a lot,” requested the account @r.benoo.

For your information, Islam Makhachev is a UFC fighter from Russia who is certainly experienced in this sport. (*/Ana AP)