Suara.com – The General Chairperson (Ketum) of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto, asked the general chairmen of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition not to go far from Jakarta. This request follows plans for a re-meeting of the general chairmen in the near future.

Previously, the eight general chairs of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition previously held a meeting at Prabowo’s residence on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta on Friday (13/10) evening.

“Pak Prabowo asked the general chairmen and secretaries general of the coalition parties in these weeks not to go far from Jakarta,” said Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani at Prabowo’s residence, Friday (13/10/2023).

Muzani conveyed the reasons behind Prabowo’s request to the general chairmen of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition.

Also read: Gibran’s name is included in four of Prabowo’s vice presidential candidates

“Because sometimes we can meet in sudden situations and conditions so he wants to get an update or convey an update,” said Muzani.

Previously, Prabowo stated that he would again gather the general chairs of political parties that are members of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition in the near future. The agenda for the meeting is to decide on one of the four names of the existing vice presidential candidates.

“We will get together and in a few days will decide the final one from 4 to 1,” said Prabowo.

Apart from making decisions, the agenda for the Advanced Indonesia Coalition meeting is also to discuss the readiness of the party machine.

“We will gather again intensively after each party has consulted and we will also assign our networks and respective party machines to check with our grassroots,” said Prabowo.

Also Read: Leaks of Cawapres Candidate for Prabowo Subianto, Coalition Member: There is a Woman

It is known that the vice presidential candidates in the Forward Indonesia Coalition have narrowed down to four names. General Chair of the Gerindra Party and presidential candidate, Prabowo, conveyed the characteristics of each candidate’s regional origin.

“The four names that can be submitted are one candidate from outside Java, one candidate from West Java, one candidate from Central Java, one candidate from East Java,” said Prabowo.

Previously, the name of Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate was carried out at a meeting of the general chairmen of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition at Prabowo’s residence on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, South Jakarta. A total of eight general chairmen gathered and held discussions.

“Regarding the vice presidential candidates, we also held a discussion in which each party leader expressed his views, which we have finally narrowed down to four names tonight,” said Prabowo.