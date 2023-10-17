loading…

US President Joe Biden boarded Air Force One. Photo/AP

GAZA – United States (US) President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday (18/10/2023) to show support for the US ally.

Along with this, concerns are increasing that the raging Israel-Hamas war could spill over into a larger regional conflict.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Biden’s trip to Israel as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip worsens.

At the same time, Israel is preparing to launch a ground offensive across an area of ​​141 square miles (365 square kilometers) to eradicate Hamas.

The Palestinian group is responsible for what US and Israeli officials say is the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust.

Biden wants to convey the strongest message that the US supports Israel. His Democratic administration has promised military support, sending aircraft carriers and US aid to the region.

The officials said they would ask Congress to provide an additional $2 billion in aid for Israel and Ukraine as they fight back against the Russian invasion.

Blinken made the announcement Tuesday morning after more than seven hours of talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials.

Meanwhile, the lack of clean water in the Gaza Strip raises major concerns about the health of residents.