Disasters and weather-climatic events, made more intense and frequent by global warming, have caused damage and victims all over the worldwith a loss over the last 30 years of 3.8 trillion dollars of crops and livestock production in the world. The FAO makes this known in the new report “The impact of disasters on agriculture and food security” in which it is estimated that the average annual loss due to disastrous events amounts to 123 billion dollars per year or the 5% of global agricultural gross domestic product (GDP). Furthermore, the overall loss could be higher because it does not include losses in the fisheries, aquaculture and forestry sub-sectors, from which no systematic data on losses is available.

“Agriculture is one of the most exposed and vulnerable sectors in the context of disaster risk, given its deep dependence on natural resources and climatic conditions. Recurring disasters have the potential to erode progress made in terms of food security and undermine the sustainability of agri-food systems,” said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu in the foreword to the report.

Disasters cause losses of $123 billion per year in agriculture and livestock

Catastrophic events have increased from 100 per year in the 1970s, to approx 400 per year worldwide over the last 20 years. Not only are catastrophic events increasing in frequency, intensity and complexity, but they are also expected to their impact will worsenas climate-induced disasters amplify existing social and ecological vulnerabilities.

In the last three decades, disasters, i.e. events capable of causing major disruptions to the functioning of a community or societysuch as extreme weather events, droughts, floods, heat waves, fires but also outbreaks of pests and diseases, have inflicted the highest relative losses on low-middle income countries, up to 15% of their total agricultural GDP. Disasters have also had a significant impact on Small Island States developing (SIDS), causing them to lose almost 7% of their agricultural GDP.

Disasters, among other things, are not short-lived but end up having a secondary impact with risks relating to the climate, poverty and inequality, population growth, health emergencies caused by pandemics, practices such as the use and unsustainable land management, armed conflicts and environmental degradation.

In extreme cases, disasters cause displacement and emigration of rural populations. The massive floods triggered by anomalous monsoon rains in the southern province of Sindh, Pakistan, are an example of how the combination of risks has triggered displacement, negatively impacting agri-food systems and increasing food insecurity.

The losses of cereals amounted to an average of 69 million tonnes per year, practically the entire cereal production of France in 2021, followed by fruits and vegetables and sugar crops, each with average losses close to 40 million tons per year. With regard to fruits and vegetablesthe losses correspond to the entire fruit and vegetable production in Japan and Vietnam in 2021. Meat, dairy and eggs showed an estimated average loss of 16 million tons per year, corresponding to the entire production of meat, dairy and eggs in Mexico and India in 2021.

The farmersespecially i small landowners who grow in rainwater conditions, are the most vulnerable actors in agri-food systems and bear the brunt of disaster impacts.

Supporting the adoption of good disaster risk reduction practices at farm level, FAO specifies, can help small-scale farmers avoid losses and improve their resilience. The investments in good disaster risk reduction practices at farm level they can have results on average 2.2 times better than previously applied practices. The report shows that for every dollar invested in preventive actions, families in rural areas can gain up to $7 in benefits and avoided losses in agricultural activities.