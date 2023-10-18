Agnelli legacy, Sgarbi launches an investigation. The message sent to John Elkann and family

On the case of 500 paintings gone into thin air from the vault into Swissbelonging to the family Agnelli-Elkannnow the undersecretary for Culture Vittorio also intervenes Sgarbi. The critic decided to launch a ministry investigation to trace those paintings. Four in particular and for a specific reason. Sgarbi – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – took pen and paper and wrote to the lawyer’s heirs, including John Elkann, to verify the location of some works in the collection. The Undersecretary of Culture investigates the bond of particular interest. “Alone four cases appear worthy of attention and such as to activate the commitment of the Superintendencies of Venice and Turin“.



Sgarbi – continues Il Fatto – goes into detail: “These are the bas-reliefs of Canova from Villa Franchetti Albrizzi of Preganziol on whom an investigation has been opened”, “Salutando” by Giacomo Ballafrom 1908, “The mystery and melancholy of a street” by Giorgio de Chiricofrom 1914, “La chambre” di Balthusfrom 1954. The current owners are asked, heirs of Gianni and Marella Agnellialso through the checks of the Superintendencies of Turin and Rome, of indicate the location of the three works which should be in Italy”. Other works instead “they were neither of particular importance nor more than 50 years old” to trigger the restrictions and “masterpieces by foreign authors in homes not in Italy, could not and they cannot be subjected to restrictions“.

