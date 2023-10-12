Gianni Agnelli and the paintings The Pond of Water Lilies (1899) by Claude Monet and Woman Weeping by Pablo Picasso (1937)

Agnelli legacy, if the paintings had ended up abroad it would be a huge loss for Italy

The family feud continues on inheritance by Gianni Lambsas is known on the one hand there are the nephews and on the other Margherita, the lawyer’s daughter excluded from the division of assets. The latest disagreements concern the tesoro from the works of art which was preserved in Geneva, 636 paintings they have disappeared into thin air and each side points the finger at the other. It is estimated a assets worth billionswith works by De Chirico, Canova, Balthus and many others. Now there is the risk – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – that all these works have ended up abroad. Where is what could constitute today preserved? the largest private museum in Italy, put together by Gianni Agnelli? But above all, – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – what does our Ministry of Culture, which would have the right to place it under protection with respect to any transfers or sales abroad? A first answer could arrive this morning in Milan when, in the Palace of Justice, the investigating judge will decide whether dismiss or prolong the investigationsentrusted to the prosecutor Eugenio Fusco, on the alleged disappearance of works belonging to “Mr. Fiat”.

New elements on this matter – continues Il Fatto – will instead be revealed during the next episode of Report, broadcast on Sunday 15 October on Rai3, from unpublished documents the artistic treasure of the man who was the most powerful man in Italy, which ended in the dynastic clash between his wife Marella (and with her his grandchildren John, Lapo and Ginevra Elkann) and his daughter Margherita. These are not just any works: Giorgio’s Melancholy of a Street De Chirico (worth at least 30 million), two Balthus, and then Monet, Sargent, Gèrôme, Indiana, Bacon, Balla (The Farewell Staircase). The big absentee in Fusco’s Milanese investigation, however, is for the moment the Ministry of Culture.

The Code of Cultural Heritage – concludes Il Fatto – assigns it to the department led today by Gennaro Sangiulianothe task of protect works of art that are located in Italian territory. Painters of that value could not leave the national territory without permission from the ministry: otherwise the crime of illicit export would be triggered, punishable by 2 to 8 years in prison, a fine of up to 800 thousand euros and the seizure of the work. In short: it is understandable that the children do not want their mother to know where the works of art probably inherited from their grandmother Marella are located. That the public offices responsible for the protection of cultural heritage – and therefore the Italian citizens – do not know it’s incredible.

