Agnelli legacy, Margherita returns to her father Gianni’s house and… “that Monet was there”

The feud continues for the legacy of the Agnelli, as if that wasn’t enough disappearance of the paintings a new mysterious disappearance now emerges from the vault in Switzerland, there is no longer any trace of a Monet known to all the family that he was hanging in Lawyer’s house. After the death of Giovanni Agnelli, the bare ownership – we read in Il Messaggero – passed to Margherita Agnelli with the right of usufruct to Donna Marella, who however preferred the residence of Samanden in Switzerland or his villa in Morocco: he then came to live there for several years John Elkann with wife and children, paying a sort of rent to my grandmother. Upon the death of the latter, the property, as well as that of Villar Perosa and the Roman residence, is returned to Margherita.



It is precisely upon returning to the villa that – continues Il Messaggero – the lawyer’s daughter would have realized the disappearance of some of the works of art which were kept there. In particular one Monet that many remember always seen thereincluding Evelina Christillin, but who is now part of those missing masterpieces and at the center of an international mystery. Hence Margherita’s sensational decision. Villa Frescot, the nineteenth-century villa on the Turin hill surrounded by the quiet of the chestnut trees, the house most loved by the lawyer Gianni Agnelli was put up for sale. But it won’t be easy, there is the fear of getting into an Agnelli-Elkann family dispute whose contours are still to be clarified. Margherita asks for more than 10 million euros.

