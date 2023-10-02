loading…

Dorothy Hoffner (104) performs a tandem skydive to break the world record. Photo/AP

OTTAWA – A woman from Chicago, United States of America (US) 104 year old hopes to be certified as the oldest person ever skydiving after leaving his walker on the ground and doing a tandem jump in northern Illinois.

“Age is just a number,” Dorothy Hoffner told the cheering crowd moments after hitting the ground Sunday at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, about 140 kilometers southwest of Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported as quoted by The Associated Press, Tuesday (3/ 10/2023).

The Guinness World Record for oldest skydiver was set in May 2022 by 103-year-old Linnea Ingegard Larsson from Sweden. But Skydive Chicago is working to have Guinness World Records certify Hoffner’s jump as a record, WLS-TV reported.

Hoffner first skydived when he was 100 years old. On Sunday, he left his walker right behind the plane – a Skyvan – and was helped up the stairs to join others waiting inside to parachute.

“Let’s go, let’s go, Geronimo!” Hoffner said after he finally sat down.

The first time he skydived, he said he had to be pushed out of the plane. But on Sunday, tied to a U.S. Parachute Association-certified instructor, Hoffner insisted on leading the jump from 13,500 feet or 4,100 meters.

He looked calm and confident as the plane hovered overhead and the plane’s rear door opened to reveal a field of brown crops far below for a moment before he moved over the edge and leapt into the air.

He fell out of the plane, head first, completing a perfect forward roll in the sky, before flying steady in a free fall with his stomach facing the ground.

The jump lasted seven minutes, including the parachute’s slow descent to the ground. Upon landing, the wind pushed Hoffner’s white hair back, he held on to the reins on his narrow shoulders, raised his legs and dropped gently onto the grassy landing area.