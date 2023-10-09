The new Marvel series sets its premiere for next year after its recent delay.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries takes shape for 2024

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has not yet recovered after Avengers: Endgame after the departure of numerous well-known faces and the arrival of numerous new superheroes through more films and now also series on Disney+. The saturation experienced has led Marvel to rethink its number of releases, expecting in the short term new chapters of Loki and the premiere of The Marvels in theaters.

Luckily, in 2024 the spiritual successor to Scarlet Witch and Vision will be released, in the case of Agatha: Darkhold Diariesa project that has changed its name on different occasions but has always had in mind, it stars Agnes, Wanda’s neighbor played by Kathryn Hahn who finally turned out to be Agatha Harknessone of the most powerful witches known.

Marvel has registered the series at the United States Copyright Office dating its premiere for the September 19, 2024 approximately. Likewise, he has written the synopsis of the first episode of it:

In the first episode, we see Agatha finally break out of the spell she has been trapped in. She is eager to return to her old murderous ways, but she realizes that she has no powers. The only way to get past her is to embark on a dangerous quest to regain her powers with the help of a friend or two.

After the end of the writers’ and actors’ strike, Marvel has decided to reduce its number of productions to offer fewer series and movies over the years. While with the launch of Disney+ every month there was a series or a movie in theaters, now Agatha’s return is only expected with Echo, the Hawkeye spin-off, in 2024..

