Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Expressdeveloped and published by Microids, arrives today on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC e Nintendo Switch. The new story, detailed by our Lelle in his review, tells of the Belgian investigator Hercule Poirot, in a historical moment divergent from the original one, to be precise in 2023.

On board the Orient Express, the legendary detective Hercule Poirot will try to solve the murder that occurred on the prestigious train, surrounded by a cast of characters with their own secrets, as well as driven by their own motivations. Solving the mystery won’t be easy and, through numerous twists and turns, players will have to use their gray cells and detective skills to unravel the truth and bring it to light.

