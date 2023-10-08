Primrose Freestone is a professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Leicester and, at least on paper, it doesn’t look like the “joy of the orchard”. No eating at picnics, barbecues or any type of event that includes outdoor food. No buffets, of course; It doesn’t matter if they are hot or cold. No oysters, no bagged salads, nor (of course) anything that is beyond the best-before date.

However, what surprised me most is something else. Something I haven’t heard of, that I’ve seen done hundreds of thousands of times and that threatens to destroy my Sunday meals: in her latest article in The Conversation, Dr. Freeston doesn’t reheat cooked rice.

The problem, however, is another: that the argument makes sense.

A little obvious. Clinical microbiology, as a discipline, has nothing to do with where one eats or stops eating. It has to do, really, with knowing where the risks are. The rest is a personal decision. For example, in the case of Freestone, his aversion does not translate into a categorical and categorical refusal to have breakfast at a hotel buffet.

But yes to having toast with strawberry jam for breakfast more often than you would like.

It doesn’t have so much to do with “what to do” or “what not to do” (which everyone will see); as with being aware of problems that are there, even if we do not see them clearly. The case of Vibrio in oysters seems clear. An infected specimen of these bacteria does not look infected, smell or taste different. And yet, the US CDC estimates that about 80,000 people get such infections from eating raw oysters. And one hundred of them die from vibriosis every year.

Okay, but what about the rice? Freestone explains that “raw rice can contain spores of Bacillus cereus, a germ that poisons food.” It may also contain bacteria, but these die when cooked and, therefore, are not a problem. The problem, according to Freestone, is that the spores survive.

That is, if the rice is allowed to cool and sit at room temperature, the spores can turn into bacteria very easily. Apparently, rice is a sensational “culture medium” for this type of bacteria. So an oversight (something relatively common in Sunday paella after-dinner meals) can end up with a large amount of Bacillus colonizing the dish.

And can it really cause problems? The bacteria produces toxins and consuming them in a high dose can cause “vomiting and diarrhea lasting up to 24 hours.” It’s not a nice thing.

Of course, we are talking about a problem that affects poorly preserved (and poorly reheated) rice preparations. If we want to avoid disappointment, it is best not to leave it at room temperature, on the one hand; and reheat it appropriately (to kill possible bacteria), on the other.

Image | Krista – Flickr