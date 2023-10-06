loading…

For the second time in a week, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet was allegedly shot down by its own missile defense system over Donetsk. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – Russian missile defense system operators are suspected to have shot it down jet tempur Su-35 their own military over Donetsk in a friendly-fire incident on Friday (6/10/2023). If confirmed, it would be Moscow’s second Su-35 in a week of such an incident.

A video circulating on Telegram shows what is believed to be burning wreckage in a field near Mariupol, with a trail of thick black smoke rising from the alleged crash site.

According to unconfirmed reports, the pilot managed to eject from the plane and managed to make contact with his superiors.

The Military Informant Telegram channel said: “Another plane lost to friendly-fire air defense.”

“Thank God, this time the pilot is safe,” continued the channel, as quoted by Mail Online.

According to the channel, the level of communication between the aircraft crew and the Russian air defense crew was at its lowest point.

Other Telegram channels; Flightbomber, said: “Given our valiant level of air defense, we soon lost the plane.”

If confirmed, it is believed to be the fifth time a Russian military aircraft has been shot down in a friendly-fire incident during the Moscow-Kyiv war.

On September 29, an £82 million Su-35 fighter jet was shot down by a Russian S-300 air defense system over Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region.