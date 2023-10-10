We promised it last week: a live broadcast entirely dedicated to your technical curiosities. Our super engineer, with his racing experience in two and four strokes, will be available to enthusiasts at 6pm on Wednesday 11 October

October 10, 2023

This weekend the world speed championship will return to the track in Mandalika. While waiting for the Indonesian GP, ​​here is an initiative that many readers have been asking us for for some time. Space for Giulio Bernardelle (the winner of the 2004 Japanese GP with Tamada in MotoGP…) and his technical experience matured first in Aprilia and then in Honda. Space for him and your curiosities about today’s and yesterday’s technique.

We therefore expect some of you to anticipate your questions here, among the comments. And may many more questions arrive on Wednesday: that’s what live is for!

Don’t miss our special appointment with Bernardelle, Zam and Nico, on the Moto.it website and YouTube channel…