The reach of video games is enormous to the point that companies spend millions of dollars just to promote them. Xbox has just done it in one of the most luxurious places in the world and PlayStation was not far behind, but responded with a fabulous commercial for one of its new exclusives.

Just yesterday we informed you that Xbox reserved a space in the sphere, an entertainment complex that opened last month. The curious thing about this installation is that it allows advertisements to be projected on the outer layer of its dome, which has a 580,000 square foot LED screen.

Although it has only been available for 1 month for anyone to invest $450,000 USD to project their advertisement for 1 day, there are already several companies that have taken advantage of this spectacular venue to advertise, such as Xbox.

PlayStation promotes its exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the Sphere

PlayStation was not left behind, but simply its turn was scheduled for 1 day after the Xbox announcement. Sony did not use the space to show what the PlayStation ecosystem offers (as Xbox did), but instead focused on its most recent exclusive for PlayStation 5, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developed by its internal studio Insomniac Games.

This is how PlayStation and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 illuminated the Las Vegas sphere

As you can see below, the ad lasting just 1 minute and 30 seconds shows the two Spider-Mans in the huge LED dome, as well as the symbol of the spider superhero. At the end it is even possible to see the brutal Venom to finally show the main art of the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for PlayStation 5. You can find more news related to it by visiting this page.

