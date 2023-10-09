After this weekend’s elections, the governing coalition in Luxembourg, made up of the Democratic Party (DP, centre), the Socialist Party (LSAP, centre-left) and the Greens, no longer has a majority due to the poor result obtained by the Greens. The new government will probably be led by the Christian Social Party (CSV, conservative), which obtained the largest number of votes: seven of the nine Luxembourg prime ministers from 1944 to today were part of this party, as well as two presidents of the European Commission.

The coalition currently in government obtained 29 seats in parliament, two less than the absolute majority. While the Democratic Party, which includes the outgoing Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, and the Socialist Party have increased their votes slightly, those of the Greens have almost halved. The hypothesis considered most likely by commentators is that the CSV tries to form a government by allying itself with the Democratic Party or with the socialists.