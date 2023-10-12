This year, video game and anime adaptations have been a huge success for the most part. The Last of Us for HBO swept the Emmy Awards, and Netflix’s One Piece has managed to fall in love with everyone who has seen it since its premiere. However, another live action will arrive at the end of the year with a similar objective: Yu Yu Hakusho.

For those who do not know the series, this work tells the story of Yusuke Urameshia young rebel who, after unjustly dying trying to save a child, is offered the opportunity to be revived by Botan, a Shinigami who transports the dead from one world to another and who, through different missions, will give him the opportunity to have a second life.

This is the first manga of Yoshihiro Togashi, one of the best mangakas in all of Japan for his work on Hunter x Hunter. This series had an anime adaptation during the 90s and now, after several decades without receiving anything new, Netflix has finally given a date to a live action that hopes to live up to the original work.

It will be the December 14, 2023 when the American video-on-demand streaming service releases all episodes for Christmas viewing. Of course, it should be noted that this is a Netflix Japan production and the budget is considerably lower than that of One Piece, so expectations for this adaptation will have to be lowered.

