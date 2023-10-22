Since ChatGPT found the vein of generative artificial intelligence, in less than a year a large part of the technology sector has launched itself to pursue the new gold rush. But the astonishment spread among scholars and laymen is diluted now, after the first shock. And the massive user adoption of OpenAI is just a good start, far from its definitive consolidation as a market leader.

To shore up its dominance in generative AI services, OpenAI has many challenges ahead. One of the most basic has to do with your income statement. Being a technology startup, it is expected to invest first in user adoption and then make its offer profitable and, only later, worry about cost efficiency. However, it seems that the company is hurrying its steps. This year it has taken care to increase its turnover with ChatGPT Plus, and is already considering how to save costs to alleviate its large operating expenses.

Shortly after launching ChatGPT 3.5, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman publicly acknowledged that the cost of operating the service was bleeding (he used the English expression “eye-watering”). At that time, the chatbot had barely hatched. A few months later, it was estimated that generative AI cost the startup $700,000 a day, just over 20 million a month. To this we would have to add the costs of Dall-E and other tools, which also consume computing resources.

One of the formulas that the company would consider to reduce its operating expenses, according to a Reuters note that cites internal OpenAI sources, would be to create its own chips. With them you could optimize the operation of your software and increase energy efficiency. It is a strategy that many big technology companies have adopted in recent years.

Altman already warned that his company could be the “most capital-intensive startup in the history of Silicon Valley.” He was speaking in reference to the future development of general artificial intelligence (one capable of carrying out any intellectual task attributable to a human being), which could cost 100 billion dollars. But it is not necessary to enter the realm of (for now) science fiction for expenses to skyrocket.

OpenAI needs to constantly evolve its products and release new updates to stay on the crest of innovation. All this implies a continued investment. When Altman was asked at an MIT event if training the recent ChatGPT 4 had cost $100 million (several times more than ChatGPT 3), he replied that he had assumed a higher expense. An answer that does not suggest whether it cost just a little more than that figure or much more. The startup is now working on version 4.5 and one of the reasons why it has not launched directly to version 5 would be costs. In addition, its ambition to cover more and more areas of generative AI involves new expenses.

According to The Information, OpenAI’s revenue would have increased exponentially and unexpectedly. The company intended to reach 1,000 million in turnover in 2024 and could achieve it this year. With these numbers, your finances should be healthy. But operating and personnel expenses must be subtracted from the avalanche of income. In 2022, with lower consumption of resources, although a high development cost, losses worth $540 million would have been recorded, also according to The Information citing sources familiar with the company’s finances.

The need for capital to compete in a fierce market

OpenAI’s relationship with Microsoft would solve the economic issue, since the technology giant would have committed 10 billion dollars this year alone, to which another 3 billion must be added. But the agreement between the two, as Fortune has been able to reconstruct it, strangles the margins of the startup, which would be obliged to pay 75% of its profit to its partner until it recovers its investment. When it does, it will have to pay 49% of the profits until it reaches a whopping 92 billion dollars.

OpenAI’s financial structure is complex. It began as a non-profit entity with the mission of developing artificial general intelligence (AGI). But in 2019 it created a business organization within its structure, and it did so with a particularity. Instead of receiving shares in the company, investors receive the right to pocket a portion of its future benefits. Ideally, this means they don’t have as much influence on company decisions. In fact, the startup indicates that it could reinvest all profits until it achieves its goal of reaching the IAG.

You might think that OpenAI could spend its entire existence without distributing a single dollar to its investors, always reinvesting what it earns. But this formula is a double-edged sword. If expenses increase, one of the ways startups can deal with them is to raise new rounds. And if OpenAI does not declare profits, and therefore does not distribute money among its investors, it will deter those who are yet to come.

Optimizing costs could look like a gesture of good will towards investors and, at the same time, it would help OpenAI to make its products more economically sustainable. It must be taken into account that their competition is some of the large technology companies, which can inject a torrent of capital into their projects. Google launched Bard this year and recently made Gemini available to some developers, capable of generating texts, images and working with programming languages.

Amazon has also entered the generative AI race. It has invested $1.25 billion in Anthropic, whose Claude service is a direct rival to ChatGPT. The figure will rise to 4 billion if certain terms are met. But she is not the only one who supports this startup. Google itself participated in a round that reached 450 million and plans to inject money again into a new one that would reach 2,000 million.

The figures are dizzying. However, they are not the only important thing. Just as OpenAI has been integrated into Microsoft’s cloud services offering (Azure), Anthropic tools are now available on AWS, Amazon’s cloud service. Thus, suddenly, ChatGPT’s rival gains access to a huge volume of potential clients. At the same time, some leaks indicate that Apple is working on its own generative AI, Ajax, called to work in all its software, just as Meta AI and Emu (for images) will do in Mark Zuckerberg’s family of applications.

Manufacture your own chips as a natural outlet

The Reuters information that OpenAI would consider creating its own chips falls within this framework of competition. They would be optimized for their services and would avoid their technological dependence on Nvidia. The project would link with the trend of large technology companies, which seek to design their own processors to achieve maximum performance in their operations.

With your own design you can achieve chips with higher efficiency energy, which reduces the costs of servers in data centers. When Amazon introduced its Inferentia for Alexa, it announced that it reduced the cost of the assistant by 30% and its latency by 25%. The benefit becomes even more relevant in very intensive workloads, such as generative artificial intelligence. Hence, Google has already presented a new processor in this line, while Meta is already working on its own.

Everything indicates that for OpenAI having its own chips is a logical step. You could save some of the huge expense of operating services like ChatGPT and improve the competitiveness of your software, in terms of computing power.

The difficult part is starting to create the first chip. Specialized personnel are needed, consisting of listed engineers in the market, establish relationships with component suppliers, attend to logistics and, above all, capital to spend. According to the estimate of the consulting firm Digits to Dollars, making a processor from scratch could cost 270 million dollars. But the minimum order for GPUs that the market allows reaches 3 billion dollars.

Additionally, any manufacturing agreement with a third party has its risks at this time. Almost the entire supply chain has its roots, in one way or another, in China or Taiwan, two poles of a three-way geopolitical conflict, with the United States, which shakes the electronics manufacturing sector. The instability is accentuated by the supply problems faced by the semiconductor industry, which are exacerbated by AI chips. As the Taiwanese TSMC, the largest chip company in the world, pointed out, the jam in the processors intended for AI will take about 18 months to correct. He knows what he’s talking about. Their plants are the only ones that manufacture Nvidia’s H100 and A100, precisely the ones that ChatGPT uses to function.

Thus, the design of our own chips can become an odyssey of technological development. But the competitive advantages they bring are tempting for OpenAI, which seems to have all the cards in its hand to undertake an initiative that is not without difficulties.

