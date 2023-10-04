Suara.com – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) confirmed carrying out a search at the private house of the Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo, which is in Makassar City, South Sulawesi on Wednesday (4/10/2023).

“It’s true, today (4/10) the Investigating Team continued its search in Makassar City,” said Head of the KPK News Section Ali Fikri when contacted by Suara.com, Wednesday (4/10/2023).

Ali said that the search at the house of Minister of Agriculture Syahrul was still ongoing.

“As soon as it is finished we will convey the results,” he said.

Also read: The issue of Minister of Agriculture SYL being a suspect is getting stronger, so Jokowi’s harsh code ‘kicks out’ NasDem from the Palace

Condition of Syahrul Yasin Limpo’s private house on Jalan Pelita Raya, Makassar City, South Sulawesi. The KPK is still conducting a search at the house, Wednesday 4 October 2023 (SuaraSulsel.id/Lorensia Clara Tambing)

Quoting from Suarasulsel–Suara.com network, Syahrul’s private house that was searched was in the Bumi Permata Hijau (BPH) complex, Jalan Sultan Alauddin, Makassar City.

According to information from local residents, the police were at the location from 12.00 WITA. Meanwhile, the condition of the house looks like the fence is closed.

The same condition occurred at Syahrul’s house on Jalan Pelita Raya, Makassar City. The two-story magnificent house was allegedly searched by the Corruption Eradication Commission.

Two cars were parked in the yard. One of them is the Mercedes Benz Sprinter which is known to belong to Syahrul. Outside the house there are also two Toyota cars used by the KPK.

As previously reported, until now Syahrul’s whereabouts are unknown. He previously left Indonesia on September 25 2023 for Europe for a working visit.

Also read: Already in different homes, Kaesang admits he doesn’t discuss politics, let alone the reshuffle with Jokowi

According to the schedule, Syahrul was supposed to return to Indonesia on Sunday 1 October 2023, but until now he has not returned.