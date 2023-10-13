Suara.com – The future vice presidential candidate, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin, completed a medical test at Fatmawati Central General Hospital, South Jakarta, on Friday (13/10/2023).

The PKB General Chair admitted that he had carried out a series of health tests ranging from blood tests to urine tests. Cak Imin underwent a health test for approximately 30 minutes.

“From blood tests, then urine, then physical then chest photos, X-rays then ending with a psychological interview test,” said Cak Imin at Fatmawati Hospital, Friday.

Apart from that, Cak Imin also admitted that his blood pressure was normal. He said the results of his medical test would come out the same day.

Also read: Not accompanied by Anies, Cak Imin undergoes a health test at Fatmawati Hospital to fulfill the requirements for registering for the presidential election

“So far, we (I) are waiting for the results so that we can know the progress of my health and so far, thank God, it’s good, my blood pressure is normal,” said Cak Imin.

Furthermore, Cak Imin explained the reasons why he did not undergo the health test at the same time as the presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan. Cak Imin said, Anies had another agenda this afternoon.

He confirmed that the pair Anies and Muhaimim would register with the KPU on the first day of registration for presidential and legislative candidates on October 19 2023.

“Yes, the plan was to be together but I don’t know, maybe there will still be an event. Anyway, before the 19th,” said Cak Imin.

Previously it was reported, based on Suara.com monitoring at the location, Friday (13/10/2023), Cak Imin was observed arriving at Fatmawati General Hospital at 13.50 WIB.

Also read: Has Gibran consulted Jokowi before running for vice presidential candidate?

He came in a black Totoya Alphard car. Cak Imin appeared to have come alone and was wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and a blue vest.