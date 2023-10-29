After exchanging views with Pioli, Davide finds himself against a very tough opponent. But he was one of the few to stop it last year

Francesco Pietrella

29 October – MILAN

In front of him there is a face seen, seen again and perhaps even dreamed of. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is the nightmare of half of Serie A. The classic bogeyman for any right back in Italy and Europe, especially after an MVP season with repeated goals, assists and dribbling. Only one managed to stem him, forcing him to play a couple of games as a normal player. Davide Calabria finds Kvara again and reflects on the winning strategy. Last year, in the double Champions League match in the quarter-finals, he achieved two games of 7 on his report card. He man-marked the Georgian dribbler, limiting his solos and flashes. He suffered a couple of dribbles, a couple of tunnels, but in the 180 minutes he won. Milan in the semi-final and Kvara limited. A medal.

Calabria has had a complicated couple of days. After the defeat against PSG he raised his voice after the match, taking advantage of his status as captain. “Everything needs to be changed, you can’t concede a goal like the second, we have to already be placed. We go every day to have fun at Milanello. If we want to move forward in this group we all have to believe in it more, those who don’t believe in it are better off staying at home.” A lunge that Pioli did not appreciate, especially due to the high tones and strong words: “he was wrong. There is no one who works with little attention or little availability, but after the race there is little clarity.” The two clarified quickly, also because the relationship between captain and coach is obviously solid. Recent example: on 20 October Pioli turned 58, and it was Calabria itself that organized the party for him in the sports centre. If from a tactical point of view the full-back’s season is more complex – see the position on the pitch being built, an added midfielder -, the manager’s estimate remains unchanged.

Let’s get back to the comparison. Emerging unscathed from the duel with the Georgian feels like a feat, especially because last year Kvicha left around ten full-backs in place: Robertson from Liverpool, Bassey from Ajax, the Juventus player Alex Sandro, the Roma player Spinazzola and many others. Hurricane Kvara wiped out almost everyone except Calabria. In the double comparison against him, the former Rubin player collected a 5 and a 5.5. Defused. The manifesto of the double match is certainly a recovery in the second half of the return match, with Kvara on the verge of kicking. After missing Kjaer, the Georgian concentrated, but Calabria saved Maignan with a clean save. Last year, in four matches, KK was only decisive in the first leg, earning the penalty for the lead. Sergino Dest marked him, coming on in place of Calabria at half-time. Who knows how the fifth round will end.

October 29, 2023 (modified October 29, 2023 | 2:20 pm)

