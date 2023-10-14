Isolating the national team and charging it for Malta: the most difficult eve of the Italian coach who dreamed of entering the temple of Wembley in another way

Luigi Garlando

14 October – MILAN

Football betting was something else, even if he, the master of ceremonies, Fabrizio Corona, calls it that. In fact, at least in terms of atmosphere, there is some affinity, if only because we find ourselves in Bari. We were also at the San Nicola stadium on 14 May 2006, when Juve defeated Reggina and celebrated the 29th scudetto on the lawn, with the full awareness of dancing on the deck of the Titanic. In fact, in the belly of the stadium, the general manager Luciano Moggi cried tears that made history: “They killed my soul”. On the lawn, the players collected the cup and medals with a red shirt and the number 29 on their backs. Only one, curiously, wore a prophetic 27.

Sporting Justice would have in fact swept away a couple of titles, even if the Turin Stadium, even today, continues to follow the old time and is two championships ahead of summer time. Today, as then, beyond geographical affinity, confusion in the face of the unknown dominates and we wonder how big the iceberg of which we can only glimpse the tip will be. The atmosphere is made even more surreal by the prominent role assumed by the former paparazzo and former tenant of San Vittore. He remembers those serial killers from TV shows who call intermittently from a telephone booth to announce the name of the next victim.

In this film, in another Bari, another Tuscan Luciano, Spalletti, must prepare for the delicate match against Malta this evening, and another even more delicate one on Tuesday at Wembley, against group leaders England who have already defeated in Naples. The judicial storm has transformed the Malta hill into a Dolomite peak. In these hours, thinking back to his vineyards and the Certaldo countryside, a “But who made me do this?” may have escaped his mind. The moment he accepted the job from president Gravina, he must have thought of Wembley: “I will lead my nation’s team into the temple of football…”. He had considered approaching the temple in another way. Instead he had to open the Coverciano gate to policemen, who had arrived from Turin to deliver notices of guarantee to two of his players, Tonali and Zaniolo, who, shortly afterwards, left that same gate to return home, under investigation and scared.

It is not easy for the coach to shield the team, protect it, isolate it, convince it to think only of Malta and to neglect the iceberg and the other names swirling in the air, with the fear that, by recalling Jack (Bonaventura), someone might think about Zaniolo’s Blackjack. It was already praiseworthy to leave the fields like Cincinnatus to hastily gather a national team, fresh from two world apocalypses, dumped on August 15th by his predecessor, who fled towards the Arab treasure. Now the feat becomes almost heroic, also because, in addition to Tonali and Zaniolo, Spalletti finds himself without the centre-forward-captain (Immobile) and one of his most authoritative doubles (Retegui), but, above all, because he has also lost Chiesa, the lion of Wembley which was due to roar in London on Tuesday. He had already lost him in the previous round only to see him play and score against Lazio a few days later. Now he hoped to recover it, also considering that the instrumental tests at Juve had not reported any critical issues. Instead: nothing. But Spalletti has full faith in the troops available and, above all, he has the experience and knowledge to make them perform at their best, as he did with the Napoli tricolore.

Yesterday he almost shouted two superlatives to charge the environment: “I feel very strong. We are happy to be in a great place”. The betting storm certainly left its mark on him. The first thing he said to his boys in Coverciano was this: “I want to hear you scream your love for the national team”. He spoke of belonging, of values, of the heart, he flew high. Instead he had to take note that some “privileged” kids, as he explained yesterday, are willing to risk their careers for a vice, lightly. The blue coach won’t say: “You killed my soul”. Like that other Luciano. But, for sure, there is a scar of bitterness on Spalletti’s passionate soul.

October 14, 2023 (modified October 14, 2023 | 5:29 pm)

