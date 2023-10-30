When Fuji broke up with Tariq Halilintar, not a few people were sad. The reason is, Fuji and Tariq are considered a beautiful couple. Netizens even prayed for a good marriage for the two of them right up to the wedding by netizens.

Initially, many fans hoped that the two would get back together. However, when Fuji confirmed that it was impossible for him to get back together with Atta Halilintar’s younger brother, a number of fans started to worry about ‘finding’ a new girlfriend for Fuji.

A number of male artists have also entered netizens’ radar to be matched with Vanessa Angel’s sister-in-law. Who are the men who have had an arranged marriage and are rumored to be close to Fuji?

1. Fadil Zaidi

Seeing Fuji’s closeness to Fadil Jaidi, many netizens think that the two of them have a special relationship. Moreover, Fuji once went on Umrah with Fadil Jaidi and his family.

While in the Holy Land, Fuji also seemed very close to Fadil’s mother, making netizens even more convinced that Fuji indeed had a special place in Fadil Jaidi’s family.

However, it was later discovered that the two of them were just close friends.

2. The Rumi

The match between Fuji and El Rumi has become widely popular on social media. This started with a brief interaction between the two of them when they met at a sporting event.

Even though the news about this match was widely circulated, neither El Rumi nor Fuji took it seriously. Ahmad Dhani’s second son even admitted that this was not the first time he had an arranged marriage with a woman.

3. Athalla Naufal

Fuji’s closeness to Venna Melinda’s second child, Athalla Naufal, was recorded when the two met at a sporting event. Because of this, many fans hoped that the two of them would be together.

However, the news of their arranged marriage did not last long. This is because Athalla Naufal apparently already has a soul mate.

4. Asnawi Mangkualam

Fuji’s closeness to the Indonesian national team captain began when he attended the wedding of his friend, Azizah Salsa, to soccer player Pratama Arhan in Japan.

After meeting Asnawi at the wedding, Fuji was caught on a weekly evening with Asnawi Mangkualam. Even though he initially avoided it by saying that he was just friends, it was finally revealed that the two of them were officially dating.