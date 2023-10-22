Suara.com – The pair of presidential and vice presidential candidates, Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD, completed their medical examination at the Gatot Soebroto Central Army Hospital (RSPAD), Central Jakarta on Sunday (22/10/2023). After that, the two of them continued drinking herbal medicine at Media Center Cemara 09, Menteng.

Monitoring Suara.com, the two of them arrived at around 17.05 WIB at the media center for the Presidential Prize National Winning Team (TPN GP). It was seen that the Chairman of TPN GP Arsjad Rasjid and Deputy Chairman General (Purn) Andika Perkasa were waiting for Ganjar and Mahfud to arrive.

The four of them immediately sat together on the terrace. The women who provided the herbal medicine immediately served them traditional drinks.

“(Drink what?) Drink sour turmeric,” said Ganjar to Suara.com and other journalists at the location, Sunday (22/10/2023).

Asked about his examination at RSPAD, Mahfud MD admitted that there were no problems.

“Thank God it went smoothly,” answered Mahfud.

After drinking herbal medicine, Ganjar, Mahfud and the TPN GP staff were seen eating pecel together. The plan is that they will deliver a press conference to media crew.

Previously, Ganjar and Mahfud underwent medical tests for nine hours at the Gatot Subroto Army Hospital.

Ganjar admitted that he was sweating because the team of doctors asked him to run on the spot using the treadmill provided.

“Problems? No-no. I think everything went very smoothly. I was just sweating because of the treadmill,” said Ganjar in a press conference after a medical examination, Sunday (22/10/2023).

Apart from that, Ganjar admitted that he was taken to many rooms during the examination. Both of them underwent a series of physical and psychological checks.

“Yes, we tested everything for ENT (Throat, Nose, Ears). Everything for internal diseases. Our mental health was tested. There was a physical treadmill, everything was complete with the heart, everything was complete with blood. Complete,” he explained.